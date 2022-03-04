DC directs establishment of payment counter at SDC

PESHAWAR: Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan Thursday visited Service Delivery Centre (SDC) and directed the establishment of payment counters with immediate effect to facilitate the people.

During his visit the Deputy Commissioner reviewed facilities available to the people in service delivery centre and also met with applicants to collect information about their required service and directed the staff to dispose them immediately.

On this occasion, the applicants requested the Deputy Commissioner for establishment of payment centres, which prompted him to issue directives for the purpose with immediate effect.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that all necessary steps were being taken to facilitate and provide relief to general public. He directed the officers to perform their duties with honesty and provision of all possible relief to the people.