CM Mahmood Khan approves cost-enhancement of 3 power projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday approved cost-enhancement of three projects for the construction of power supply infrastructure in newly-merged Khyber district aimed at provision of uninterrupted power supply to the area.

These projects include construction of 132 KV Grid station Shahkas, 132 KV grid station Bara-II and 132 KV grid station Tribal Subdivision Kohat along with transmission lines, said a handout.

Initially, the communique said, these projects were included in Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) with an estimated cost of Rs.471 million, Rs530 million and Rs.650 million, respectively. However, the TESCO prepared PC-1’s for the said projects based on the ground realities resulting in enhanced/additional cost of Rs171.59 million, Rs.147.093 million Rs325.958 million, respectively.

These PC-1s were submitted to PDWP for approval with the enhanced cost. The forum approved these PC 1s subject to the condition that the Energy & Power Department will move summaries to the chief minister being the competent authority for approval of cost enhancement.

Consequently, the Energy & Power Department had moved summaries for the approval of the chief minister which was approved. These projects, on completion, would ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply to domestic as well commercial consumers which would boost industrial activities in the area, said the handout.