Patwari among 2 killed in Malakand firing

BATKHELA: Two persons, including a patwari, were shot dead during exchange of fire in Nehr Quarters Colony in Dargai tehsil in Malakand on Wednesday.
The levies said that one Tariq Khan, who was a patwari and resident of Garhi Usmanikhel, along with his gunman was on his way home when armed men attacked in Nehr Quarters Colony. They said that he received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.
However, the gunman of slain Tariq Khan returned the fire and killed one attacker while the other fled the scene.
The levies shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dargai, and registered a case and started investigation.
