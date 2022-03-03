43 submit nomination papers for mayor slot

WANA: About 43 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the slot of mayor in South Waziristan district, an official said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Bilal, election commissioner for South Waziristan, told reporters that 840 candidates have filed nomination papers for 106 village councils in the district.

The official said that the district election commission had launched a campaign to create awareness among the local population about the importance of the electoral process at the grassroots level.

The second phase of the local government election is being held in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 31.

Mohammad Bilal said South Waziristan had 436,422 registered votes, including 173,327 women.

About 276 polling stations would be established for the polling day, he said, adding that the training would soon be held for the polling staff.