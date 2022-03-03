Rallies staged in Swat against ‘forced’ acquisition of land

MINGORA: The land owners and locals from various parts of district on Wednesday staged protest rallies in different parts of the district against the forced acquisition of agricultural land for Swat Expressway phase-II.

Started from Kanju area of Kabal Tehsil, the rally participants gathered in front of Swat Press Club after passing through various areas.

Addressing the protesters, the elders announced to resist government move to build Swat Expressway on the fertile agricultural lands of the people.

They asked the quarters concerned to build the motorway along the river bank in order to save the fertile land and fruit orchards from complete destruction.

“The government wants to destroy the locals economically. This valley has already been affected by militancy, flood and earthquake. And now the government is creating another trouble for the people,” said Abdul Wakil, a local elder.

He added that they would arrange hunger strikes and sit-in outside the Parliament House in Islamabad if their voice was not heard.

Another elder Abdul Karim asked the provincial government to build the motorway on the already existing map prepared by the Irrigation Department instead of the new plan.

“Swat has limited fertile agricultural land and the locals have established orchards on the land to earn livelihood for their families. If this land is snatched, it will only add to the miseries of the locals,” he added. The elders asked the government to build the motorway on the bank of the river, which would not only provide beautiful landscape to the tourists and travelers but would also help in protecting their land from natural disasters and floods.