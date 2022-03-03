JUIF forms body to supervise LG polls issues

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has formed a three-member committee to supervise matters pertaining to upcoming second round of the Local Government elections.

The decision was taken at the provincial executive council meeting of the party, which concluded here on Wednesday. Provincial president of the party Maulana Ataur Rahman presided over the meeting.

The committee is comprised of Maulan Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and Ahmad Ali Darwesh.

The meeting rejected the notification issued by district monitoring officer Chitral regarding mosques’ role in the election. The meeting expressed astonishment over the notification and stated that the DMP has misused his authority by issuing such illegal notification. According to provincial spokesman for the party Abdul Jalil Jan, the DMO Chitral wanted to give a dictation to the religious scholars, which would not be accepted come what may.

He said that the notification was issued at the behest of the provincial government, which is proof of the embarrassment of the rulers. He said that the “selected rulers” cannot stop the progress of the JUI-F through such meanest steps.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the tickets’ allotment. The provincial president of the party asked the covering candidates to withdraw their nomination papers by today (March 3) and take part in the election campaign with zeal and spirit.

The participants of the meeting also discussed preparations for the long march to be held on March 23 under the aegis of Pakistan Democratic Movement and declared that maximum participation would be ensured in the mask.