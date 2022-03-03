Passing-out parade held in Jamrud

JAMRUD: The fourth passing-out parade of Levies and Khassadars was held at Jamrud Shakas Police Training Centre in which 498 personnel from Khyber and Mohmand districts participated.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force made countless sacrifices for the restoration of peace. The IGP urged the personnel of Levies and Khassadars to use their skills to help restore peace and maintain law and order.

He thanked the Pakistan Army, whose instructors provided basic training to 14,000 Levies men. The IGP expressed satisfaction over the quality of training provided to the graduates and hoped they would make good use of the training and meet the expectations.

Of the 26,000 Levies men, 22,000 have been trained so far, while the remaining personnel will be provided basic training by the end of June this year.

The IGP congratulated the youngsters for their outstanding performance during the training. The IGP awarded badges to the young men who showed outstanding performance in the training.