Rescue 1122 receives 20,912 ‘fake’ calls in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Rescue 1122 has received as many as 21,093 calls during the month of February and 99 percent of them were fake.

“We received a total of 21,093 calls during February and, ironically, 20,912 of them were without any reason,” Hafizur Rehman, the district emergency officer, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that Rescue 1122 had made many appeals and issued warnings to such teasers calling at their emergency control room number but to no avail.

Hafizur Rehman said that during the corresponding period the Rescue 1122 provided services to people/ victims of as many as 22 road accidents, 75 of fire and 11 other incidents.

“We have rescued as many as 136 people in various incidents in the entire month of February,” he added.

He said that apart from these services as many as 180 patients were taken to the health facilities in Mansehra and Abbottabad.