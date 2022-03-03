ECP issues notices to officials over rules violation

MANSEHRA: Election Commission of Pakistan has served notices on the heads of various public sector departments over various kinds of violations of local government election rules.

The ECP’s District Monitoring Officer Hayatullah Jan issued the notices to Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s XEN and sub-divisional officer, district health officer and zonal assistant director Nadra of Mansehra district separately and asked them to appear before him personally or through attorney to clarify their position on breach of rules\code within three days. The notice served on the Pesco officials stated that the Election Commission had come to know that electric poles were being installed to supply electricity to the Bela Ghazikote area in the district. The district health officer was asked to halt the procedure underway for the appointments of the watchmen in the district as it was against the election rules announced by the ECP before the start of electioneering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.