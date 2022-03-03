Court orders demolition of huts at Sardaryab picnic spot

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has ordered to demolish huts and all other encroachments in Sardaryab area of Charsadda district.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan ordered the departments concerned to demolish the park and fish huts on the banks of the River Kabul at Sardaryab.

The court expressed anger as to why the local administration and the irrigation department were silent while people have encroached over the river and made construction, which can be dangerous.

Justice Qaiser Rashid during the hearing observed that despite the court order, the sewerage lines fall in the river and make it polluted.

The court directed the administration and the irrigation department to clear the encroachments in Sardaryab and submit back a report. The hearing was adjourned till April 6.