GDA new chief assumes charge

ABBOTTABAD: Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (Retd) Khalid Mehmood an officer of BS-19 has been transferred and posted as Director-General of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Abbottabad against the vacant post by relieving Mutaher Zeb, Commissioner of Hazara division, of additional charge.

Khalid Mehmood, has already served in Abbottabad in the past as deputy commissioner before he was posted in the Khyber district. He has assumed his new duties.

The GDA director-general position was vacant after the departure of Raza Ali Habib, an officer in grade 18 in Pakistan Railways.

He was posted as Director (Admin) of GDA on deputation and had been given the additional charge as the director-general. Raza Ali Habib relinquished the charge to avoid contempt proceedings after the court accepted a contempt petition against the appointment of GDA DG for willfully defying the order of the Peshawar High Court.

The petitioner had prayed to implement the judgment of the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Circuit Bench that had declared the appointment of the GDA director-general as illegal, without lawful authority and of no legal effect. The court had termed the appointment violation of Section 10 of the Galiyat Development Authority (Amendment) Act 2020.