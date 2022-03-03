Sehat Card to cover liver transplant, OPD services

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced to include treatment of more diseases under the Sehat Card Plus Scheme including free liver transplant and coverage of Out-Patient Department services.

He said this while addressing a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the Sehat Card Plus Scheme of the KP government, said a handout.

Cabinet members Taimoor Salim Jhagra (health and finance), Kamran Bangash (higher education), Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif (information), Members of Provincial Assembly Fakhar Jehan, Sultan Khan and other relevant officials attended the ceremony.

The chief minister said the treatment of critical diseases like cancer and kidney transplant had already been covered whereas now free liver transplant has been included in the scheme and in the near future, treatment of other serious diseases would be included in the scheme.

Terming the Sehat Card Plus Scheme as a great step by the provincial government, Mahmood Khan said this flagship project had been recognized and

appreciated at the national and international level, adding now the other provinces were launching health cards.

The chief minister said the Sehat Card Plus was not only a programme of free treatment but also a complete package of social protection which was leading to poverty reduction.

He said the scheme was started on a limited scale during the last tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf KP government and in 2018. When the incumbent government came into power, I decided to extend the facility to all the population of the province, he added. Of the relief announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the general public, Mahmood Khan said despite the difficult financial situation, Imran Khan has given unprecedented relief to the people adding that the provincial government would also extend its all-out support to this effect.

The chief minister formally launched the inclusion of liver transplant in the Sehat Card Plus Scheme and the provision of Sehat Cards to all the households of the province.

Under the Sehat Cards in case of any ailment, people have the facility to get free treatment up to Rs1.0 million per household per annum.

The participants were informed that during the last year, 650,000 people received free treatment facilities under the scheme with a cumulative cost of Rs 11.5 billion. It was added that a total of 9,53000 people have received free treatment facilities since the launching of the Sehat Card Scheme.

It was told that over 5,000 cardiac patients have been treated so far under the scheme with a total cost of Rs5 billion.

Similarly, 64 kidney transplants and over one lac kidney dialysis have also been carried out whereas now the free facility of liver transplant would also be available for the liver patients costing Rs5 million each. Free medicines would be provided to the patient needing a liver transplant.

Earlier, Health Minister Tarimoor Salim Jhaghra highlighted the achievements and other aspects of the programme.