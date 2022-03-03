Students exhibit sporting talents

Islamabad : To showcase the skills instilled by in-house sports activities in students, the Beaconhouse E-11 branch organised its annual sports event, Sports Mania 2022, in the Islamabad Sports Complex.

Using sports-themed artwork, the outer tracks were beautifully transformed into a colourful arena, which raised the spirits of the minor athletes both boys and girls even higher.

Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Lithuania Masud Khan, former vice-captain of the national cricket team Malika Noor and martial artist with a black belt in taekwondo Ali Sultan graced the event with their presence.

The students marched on the beat of the school band.

After recitation from the Holy Quran and playing of the national anthem, branch head Saadia Chand and two youngest students of the school declared the event open by releasing balloons into the air.

The event consisted of the spectacular display by tiny tots of Early Years, followed by seven continents display by grade 1-2 students and a well synchronised taekwondo, tile-breaking, and gymnastic display by primary students.

The parents were excited to be part of the event after the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic. They keenly witnessed performances by students and appreciated the efforts put in by the school for the event.

The chief guests gave away medals and certificates to the students who secured the top three positions in different contests.

The branch head declared the event a success saying it gave smiles and a sense of achievement to energetic young Beaconites.

She said sports played a vital role in a child’s development as they taught patience, strength, leadership, determination and social skills.