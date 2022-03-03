PNCA holds woodcut workshop

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts hosted a one-day woodcut workshop by master printmaker Tasneem Shahzad on its premises here on Wednesday.

According to the PNCA, Tasneem is a living legend in the field of Fine Arts. He works between the US and Pakistan.

The workshop was a huge success and was attended by more than 50 participants from twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi including students of different art colleges and schools.

It was an incredible opportunity for the youth to learn from the master in the field.

Tasneem, a graduate in fine arts from the University of Peshawar, started printmaking at a very early age and since then he has achieved numerous awards nationally and internationally.

He has presented his artworks in the US, Japan, China, Russia, India, Italy and France.

The PNCA said it was committed to promoting Pakistani art at local and international scale.

It said its unique programmes present the traditional and contemporary art practices reflected upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support professional development of the artist. "We are committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourage community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice. We have maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognised artists," it said.