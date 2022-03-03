11th death anniversary of Shahbaz Bhatti observed

Islamabad : To mark the 11th anniversary of former federal minister Shaheed Shahbaz Bhatti, the Minority Alliance Pakistan (MAP) held a Minority Unity and Solidarity Conference on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP central leader and former senator Farhatullah Babar said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto introduced him to Shahbaz and the relationship with him lasted till his martyrdom.

“Shahbaz Bhatti was a bridge builder and is one of the people who are a national heritage of the country. When he raised his voice, Bhatti knew that the road was dangerous but he did not care. We have to keep the candles lit by Shahbaz Bhatti. We cannot go without unity and solidarity. Practical steps will have to be taken for unity. Pakistan was built on this foundation. Rights of minorities will be protected.”

“Quaid-e-Azam's first cabinet is our guiding principle. There was a strong minority representation in his cabinet. Pakistan's first army chief was a Christian. A change came after the martyrdom of Shahbaz Bhatti and Salman Taseer. Religious extremism has been on the rise since then. If it is not stopped, it will have dire consequences. The constitution says that all citizens are equal while the same constitution says that no non-Muslim can be the prime minister or president.”

Syed Sibt Ul Haider Bukhari, in-charge Central Secretariat Islamabad said Shahbaz Bhatti was the name of a movement. “He will be remembered in golden words. I do not discriminate between minority and majority. I have said many times in the party that we are all equal citizens of this country. It is not written in any book that human rights should be violated. Be part of our long march to get rid of this tyrannical government.”