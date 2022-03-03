German team concerned over Afghan situation

Islamabad : Christoph Dinkel Aker, Co-founder, Al-Sharq Reise, Germany, has said that it is high time to learn more about Pakistan and fight the stereotypes about the country in European society.

Mr. Aker said this while visiting Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) along with a 13-member delegation representing social, economic, and political experts from Germany.

Members of the delegation on the occasion expressed grave concerns over the situation in Afghanistan and the challenges Pakistan was facing due to this crisis. The team also learned about opportunities available for the youth in the country, the potential of the services industry, the state of the economy, and the cooperation between Pakistan and Germany in addition to emphasising academic exchanges.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, said that SDPI has been in partnership with different German organisations for the past three decades. This constant support enabled SDPI to expand its expertise into different fields of global and local importance, he added.

He briefed the delegation on the system of governance in Pakistan, public accountability, economy, COVID-19 recovery, CPEC, foreign relations, and various challenges the country is facing in terms of financial growth and the uncertain situation in Afghanistan. He said that a start-up revolution is taking place in the country right now to which 63% of the Pakistani youth population will be a game-changer with their technical savvy and digital knowledge. He also highlighted the SDPI’s s policy role in connecting those start-ups to global value chains.

Dr. Shafqat Munir from SDPI asserted that Pakistan faced a spill-over of extremism in the country after 9/11 and the US war on terror in Afghanistan. Pakistan re-emerged from the stigma of extremism through a National Action Plan by taking stern measures to promote equal citizenship, women's rights, and religious rights. He said civil society played a crucial role in the rebranding of the country.

Earlier, Dr. Hina Aslam and Rabia Tabassum, also from SDPI, informed the delegation that gender inclusivity is a key focus of the country and we are fast moving towards achieving this goal.