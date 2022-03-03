Proposal to introduce green building codes for housing societies

Islamabad : The climate change ministry is holding consultation with the provincial governments to introduce green building codes to promote eco-friendly housing societies in the country.

According to the details, the federal government wants the provincial governments to make it mandatory for the housing societies to develop green spaces at thirty percent of their total land.

Similarly, the housing societies can also introduce green building codes that can not only beautify their lands but also help fight increasing environmental degradation.

The green building practices primarily focus on developing sustainable sites, increasing water and energy efficiency, reducing waste and emissions, using eco-friendly building materials, and improving indoor environmental quality more efficiently than conventional designs.

An official said that an eco-friendly approach means a housing society that is developed on sustainability and an eco-friendly house is a place that is an environmentally low-impact house and mainly designed and built by using technology and materials that reduce carbon footprint and require less consumption of energy.

“We want to introduce green building codes for the housing schemes that will help increase tree cover and achieve the desired results under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme,” he said.

He said “Now the time has come that new housing schemes should be developed keeping in view the protection and preservation of the natural environment. This is the only way to protect our coming generations from negative impacts of climate change.”

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the increasing construction activities are one of the main factors for environmental degradation in the country.

“We are pursuing best international practices to protect our natural environment. The introduction of green building codes for the housing societies will be part of the efforts to increase tree cover and improve air quality especially in urban areas of Pakistan,” he said.