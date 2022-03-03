With just four entries, medal guaranteed for Hadia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s female boxer Hadia Kamal Khan is lucky to have ensured a medal in the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championship as in her weight category there are only four fighters as per draws.

Hadia from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Uldana Taubay of Kazakhstan in the 60 kilogramme semi-finals at Amman, Jordan, on March 8.

“It’s fortunate that she will win a medal. A medal is a medal and it is at the Asian level. We sent four fighters to Jordan by spending from our own pockets. This is the fourth time that we have been sending boxers to international events without any external support,” Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Afzal Khan, a promising boxer from Balochistan, will begin his 54kg journey with a fight against Iksanov Buzurgmekhr of Uzbekistan on Thursday (today).

There are 16 entries in this weight category. A win would put Afzal in the quarter-finals.

Maria, who belongs to Sindh, will take on Gulnazburibayeva of Kazakhstan in the 48kg fight on Saturday. There are eight entries in this weight category.

In the 52kg Balochistan-born, Malaika Zahid will meet Chupradit Kamonchanok of Thailand in her first fight, also on Saturday.