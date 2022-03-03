NRAP to discuss Asian Games participation at AGM

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan is to discuss participation in Asian Games and other international competitions in its Annual General Meeting soon.

The AGM of the association was scheduled on February 28 but it has been delayed due to unavailability of some of its key members.

“The house is to discuss participation in the Asian Games. We will also approve our calendar of activities. There are elections of the association as well,” said an official when contacted.

It is to be noted that the most important event for the NRAP this year is Asian Games. The Shooting competition of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will be held from September 14 to 22 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

A total of 33 gold medals, 33 silver medals, and 36 bronze medals will be awarded in the shooting competition of Hangzhou 2022. It consists of 33 events: 16 men’s events, 14 women’s events and three (3) mixed team events.

The official said that Pakistan’s shotgun shooters have improved their performance in Asian Games in recent years and they are hopeful that this time they will be able to win medals for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Amin Karamat achieved 7th position with 121 points in skeet event in the 2006 edition in Qatar. He was the only Pakistani shooter finishing among the top eight.

In the 2018 edition of Asian Games, Aamer Iqbal achieved 8th position with 134 points in the double trap event. Usman Chand finished fifth with 143 points in skeet event.

The official said that NRAP’s focus is only on those athletes who have the potential to perform at such high level. “We will not take just anyone to the Asian Games. We have planned to take only good performers there,” said the official.

NRAP has initially selected Kashmala Talat, Rabia Kabir, Sara Saleem and Nadira Raees due to their excellent results in the national events.

Moreover, the official added, NRAP has devised a plan for funds generation according to which intentional shooting equipment manufacturers would be approached for sponsorships.

“This will surely work as these companies look for talented athletes and they happily sponsor them for international participations,” said the official.

The official said that regarding Olympics 2024 the association would send athletes to all the world cups and ensure participation in all the events during the Olympic Cycle till 2024.