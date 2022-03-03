Junior selection committee’s contracts not renewed

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially ended the current national junior selection committee as the junior selectors’ contracts were not renewed.

After the failure of the national team in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, as per sources, the agreements with the junior selectors by the board are very likely not going to be renewed. After the termination of the contracts of the junior selectors, their salaries have also been withheld.

The junior selection committee comprised chief selector Saleem Jafar, Wajahatullah Wasti, Javed Hayat and Taufiq Omar. According to sources, the PCB has not yet made a decision regarding the new contracts of the junior selectors. .

The junior selection committee was given a three-month extension in September.