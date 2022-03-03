Balochistan edge Northern in Pakistan Cup opener

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan edged out Northern by two wickets in the opening match of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Cricket at the House of Northern Wednesday.

Umar Amin’s 116 helped Northern hit up 275-8 in 50 overs with Balochistan hitting up the target in 49.1 overs losing eight wickets in the process. Bismillah Khan (84) and Haseebulllah were the pick of batsmen.

Brief scores: Northern 275-6 in 50 overs (Umar Amin 116, Mubasir Khan 43, Akif Javed 5-60). Balochistan 276-8 in 49.1 overs (Bismillah Khan 84, Haseebulllah 40, Abdul Wahid 39, Imad Wasim 3-58).