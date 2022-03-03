Shan delighted over inclusion in squad

ISLAMABAD: Test opener Shan Masood, who is set to open for Pakistan in Mohammad Abid’s absence, termed his inclusion in the historic series against Australia a dream come true.
“I am lucky to get back in the squad for this historic series. It is really like a dream come true. I missed the team a lot during the last one year where I had some family issues and even missed domestic events,” he said.
“Since I am back now, I have started enjoying cricket and am really feeling proud to be part of the national team.”
The opening batsmen said he was feeling much confident after playing PSL in front of a huge crowd. “Every player has gained confidence from the PSL outing. It would help us to perform better.”
Seamer Mohammad Abbas has been added to the team as reserve in place of Naseem Shah.
Pacer Naseem Shah was inducted in the playing squad in place of Haris Rauf.
Haris was ruled out of the first Test after tested positive for Covid-19 virus.
