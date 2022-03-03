Sajid among six of the best players to watch

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will start their first Test series at home against Australia in 24 years in Rawalpindi on Friday (tomorrow) under heavy security with the tourists on unfamiliar turf.

Australia will look to Smith — who by his own lofty standards had a lean series against England with 244 runs at 30.50 and a top score of 93 — to anchor their batting against a formidable Pakistan attack on pitches alien to the tourists.

With 415 Test victims, Lyon is Australia’s greatest off-spinner and as a slow bowler his tally for his country is only bettered by leg-spinner Shane Warne, who took 708 wickets.

Lyon, who has taken 95 wickets in 19 Tests in Asia, has a knack of understanding how pitches behave and subtly change over the course of a five-day match, having worked as a curator in his early days of the career.

Labuschagne’s maverick batting style puts him firmly in the same mould as teammate Smith who is the only active player in Tests with a higher average.

His eccentricity and meticulous approach meant he spent the few weeks practising at his house on a home-made mat with aluminium strips taped to it, to try to replicate conditions he may face against Pakistan’s spinners.

Since making his Test debut as an 18-year-old three years ago, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s rise has been remarkable.

Shaheen’s red-ball record stands up to scrutiny too — he was the second highest wicket-taker in Tests last year with 47, just behind Ravi Ashwin’s 54 for India.

His 78 wickets in all international cricket in 2021 saw him win the ICC Player of the Year award.

When the stylish Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays one of his exquisite cover drives it is said that brings the entire stadium to a standstill.

His superb timing and effortless shot-making have elevated him into the top 10 of the batting rankings in all three formats.

With an unusual action, Sajid Khan has taken over the off-spinning duties from Bilal Asif who was Pakistan’s match-winner against Australia in the 2018 series win in the UAE.

Like all off-spinners, he loves to operate out of the bowlers’ rough outside the left-handers’ off-stump, which could pose problems to Australia’s lefty quartet of David Warner, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey.