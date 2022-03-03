‘Test series big opportunity for Pakistan youth’

ISLAMABAD: The premier Australian spinner Nathan Lyon relishes the opportunity for the Pakistan youth to see the top cricketers in action live at the stadiums and take the much-deserved inspiration back home.

In a virtual media talk Wednesday, Lyon said the likes of Smith, Warner, and Cummins and hosts of other top Australians could be role models for the Pakistan youth.

“Admitted we are role models for the Australian but this series also provides an opportunity to be role models for the Pakistan youth. This is the first Australian team to tour Pakistan in 24 years as such a good opportunity for youth in Pakistan to see quality players in action. I think some of the top Australians could be role models wherever cricket is played and watched.

“Pakistan youth deserve it more as they missed decades of international cricket at home. It is really proud moment for us to play in front of Pakistan youth and give our best in front of fans who like and know the game well.”

Like many other Australians, Lyon also spoke high of Pakistan’s hospitality. “We are having a good time. Hospitality is outstanding here.”