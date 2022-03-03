Lyon wants to target the best including Babar

ISLAMABAD: Nathan Lyon’s hunger to pick quality batsmen continues as he wants to target the best of Pakistan including Captain Babar Azam during the three-match Test series starting at the Pindi Stadium from Friday.

A veteran of 105 Tests, Llyon revealed that he had always targeted the best and the best in Pakistan, he would be looking at.

“Obviously, I always love to target the top opposition batsmen and Babar obviously is one of these. Though I face an even tougher challenge this time around, I would love to go at the best of the lot, and believe you me there are some high-quality batsmen on Pakistan side.”

With 415 Test wickets, Lyon is considered as one of the major threats to Pakistani batsmen in the three-match series.

“My only aim is to pick wickets regularly and help the side keep up the pressure on the hosts. It surely is a big challenge but we have got a young team with all bases covered. We are ready to make the best use of our abilities on any surface and conditions we are confronted with.”

Nothing less than a 3-0 whitewash will pacify the No 1 ranked Australian team.

“We are definitely looking at a 3-0 series win and for that, we got all the resources. It has always been our effort to go into a Test and win it. The challenge here is bigger as we haven’t played a Test abroad since 2019-yet the team is strong enough to cherish the target. We are coming here following really encouraging results at home and would try to continue with the same vein.”

To ‘The News’ question as to what role he exactly was looking at for himself in the Test series, Lyon said he was ready for everything. “Sometimes you have to play to hold the one-end, others you are supposed to be more attacking. It all depends on the given conditions. But one thing is certain all top four bowlers should be ready to make the best use of opportunity coming their way. I am prepared and ready for every given role.”

On best available spinner to partner him for Test matches, Nathan Lyon said that he had no preference. “Both specialist spinners are bowling well and even we have some spin all-rounders with us. So we are lucky to have multiple options at our disposal. All spin all-rounders would get the opportunity on the tour.”

The Australian team is still waiting for Fawad Ahmad to join the team as the bowling consultant is in isolation. “Fawad would be joining us once he would be out of isolation. Even we are without physio which definitely is unfortunate. But this is something for Cricket Australia to deal with.”

Early impression by the Australians reveals that the pitch prepared for the first Test against Australia at the Pindi Stadium would be suitable for bating on the first two days.

“It looks similar to UAE wicket. Not much grass on it. Nice to bat on during the first two days and hopefully the spin and reverse swing would come to act from the third day onward. It is a bit different and suitable for batting.”