The land of death

The number of unnecessary, needless, trivial deaths, which take place in our country, are alarming. This is part of a changed trend noted over the last decade or perhaps a bit longer. In Karachi, a few days ago, a young man was shot dead after his iPhone was snatched from him. The 18-year old had made no attempt to resist, and the robber could easily have gotten away with just the phone and left the victim alive, to go home and once again see his family. Now he will never see them again.

Street crime is becoming more and more commonplace in Karachi and a few weeks ago, a couple was shot dead during a supermarket burglary in which they had made no attempt to resist the criminals. Perhaps what is most frightening of all is the presentation before the Senate Committee on Human Rights, which suggests that 18-to-30-year-olds of the country are often responsible for the killings on the basis of blasphemy allegations, which take place on a more and more regular basis in our country. What has gone wrong with our young people? Why have they turned to such violence? And most important of all, how can we amend the situation?

In the first place, we need to look at ourselves in the face and ask if there are any solutions at all. More and more people are suggesting, at least in private, that there may be none. This, of course, is a terrifying thought and leaves us as citizens of a country where, like some dystopian novel, chaos runs through the land and people who are able to do so kill at will.

We have heard of cases in our major cities where even 13-and-14-year-olds have been responsible for rape or murder. The wealthy get away with their crime, the poor are punished. This disparity in the manner in which justice is meted out simply makes matters worse. The Sindh chief minister has said street crime will occur when lives are so difficult for people and they do not have food on which to survive.

While this is no excuse for the situation Karachi finds itself in, the difficulty for families in purchasing the very basics of life does need to be considered as a very serious problem and perhaps the problem that should top the agenda of the government, rather than being shrugged off with an insistence that the inflation people feel is not real, and that other countries around the world also see the same problem. While this may be true, it is also true that conditions for people in Pakistan are particularly hard, and that the poverty levels are far deeper and run into the soil to a far greater depth than is true of the US or other nations.

We also have cases like that of Noor Mukadam with the verdict against Zahir Jaffar recently given out by the session’s court in Islamabad. Jaffar has been sentenced to death but Noor will of course, never come back. The girl, or young woman, who most of those who knew her described as a kind, loving person has departed forever. And she has departed for no reason at all. Noor's mistake was to come back and say a final goodbye to a man who she is reported to have rejected as a partner in the past and who was angered by her refusal. However, she had been assured that he wished only to say goodbye. For this, she was brutally tortured and killed, with servants in the house refusing to come to her aid, and apparently giving no regard for her life or for the suffering that she was put through, right before their eyes.

There are other cases of similar nature. In Balochistan, almost each week, we hear of disappearances. Some of those young men never return home. Their families must live with this loss present forever in their lives. The same is true of the former tribal areas, where killings and deaths on the smallest of grounds appear to have become a matter of life and not an unusual event.

In other words, we have lost all regard for life. The primary duty of any state is to defend its citizens and to ensure their security. This has been a theme written into political philosophy since the days of Plato. Yet, many centuries later, we are unable to protect our citizens or offer them safety, even when they step out for simple tasks, such as purchasing a few grocery items or taking a taxi to work. For professionals in the business of journalism, there is even greater risk and an even greater possibility of death. Good Samaritans such as the young journalist who attempted to stop persons who had committed a road crime from getting away, are then killed on the spot. After such reports, who will stop to help others or to come to their aid? To do so is to risk one's own life.

A state in this situation cannot survive. While we frequently talk of external enemies and attempts to hurt us from the outside, some of which are valid, the reality is that the real danger comes from within us. The crisis lies in our soil and in the souls of the people who live in our country and carry the green Pakistan passport. We must consider why young people are becoming more violent than ever before.

The frightening figures put before the Senate committee suggesting that most of those who killed the Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot were aged no more than 18 is a terrifying testimony to how we have tampered with the minds of the young. Surely rather than investing huge amounts in the university that is to be set up in the PM's House, evidently as some gesture of a simple life, rather than as anything which has real meaning given that the location of the learning place is in a high security zone and the building is not built for educational purposes, we should be putting far more money into educating people including children on what life means and how easily it can be taken away.

We hear again and again of the manner in which the lives of girls and women are lost. An 'honour' killing simply means a murder committed on one pretext or the other. It cannot be justified on any grounds. The laws surrounding such killings are still far too weak and far too poorly understood to have any meaning. The Qisas and Diyat law has been misused ever since it was put to the statute books in those dark days of the 1980s under General Ziaul Haq. We have also seen acts of mass murder in our country in various places. We cannot continue like this. We must assess and try to understand what we can do to return to life as a civilised place where people have some assurance that they will live through the day and return to their homes as night falls.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor. She can be reached at:

kamilahyat@hotmail.com