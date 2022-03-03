Climate report

The accelerating impacts of global warming are finally getting some global attention. On Feb 27, around 200 countries and territories gave their approval to a significant UN climate change report. This is a major development as the report received its approval after nearly a fortnight of meetings and discussions that generated plenty of interest around the world, despite a parallel crisis brewing with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Perhaps the most crucial part of the report is its ‘Summary for policymakers’ that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reviewed in detail. This is a 40-page gist of years of scientific research that highlights the dangers of climate change resulting in species extinction and the near-collapse of the ecosystem. This environmental degradation is also resulting in extreme weather conditions and new types of diseases. Then there is the question of rapidly declining fresh-water resources including lakes and ponds that are drying up.

Reduced water supplies and contamination in soil badly affect crop yields that are much lower in quality and quantity now in many parts of the world especially in developing countries. This reduction is a direct corollary of global heating across continents. To compound the problem, there are unprecedented floods that turn out to be harmful for crops and soil and also result in increased waterlogging in the affected areas. On the other extreme are wildfires that devour thousands of square kilometres of land and burn standing crops and forests without discrimination. These cascades of floods and heatwaves and wildfires have been wreaking havoc year after year in the past couple of decades. But still there is a strong lobby that is hitherto in a state of denial. Now with the approval of that many nations, the new report has put these facts in a brighter light that will be hard to ignore even by diehard sceptics.

With this report approved, there is a pretty strong case for accelerating efforts to fight carbon pollution that is a driving force behind climate change. Of course, there are already many other devastating consequences that can no longer be reversed and there is a need to devise a strategy for ‘adaptation’. For a country such as Pakistan, though successive governments have been promoting their agendas to tackle climate change, there is a dire need to accelerate such efforts. Flash floods, soil and water contamination, heatwaves, and smog are recurring problems in Pakistan that require concerted efforts. In a decade or so, scarcity of water will be haunting most of our cities and if we don’t prepare to face that eventuality by effective water management now, we may end up in a sorry state.