Cricket joys

The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ended with a well-deserved victory for Lahore Qalandars. Now each team has won the title at least once. Despite the many hurdles in ensuring a return of international cricket to Pakistan, the country’s resolve remained steadfast. From the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to team owners and cricket fans, all contributed to making the event a success. Owner of Lahore Qalandars Fawad Rana deserves special congratulations for believing in his team. Shaheen Afridi, the young captain of the team, also deserves appreciation and congratulations. One heartily thanks the PCB for holding such an exciting tournament at home. Every match was a treat. People are now eagerly looking forward to a great contest between Pakistan and Australia in a few days.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
