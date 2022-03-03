Stranded students

Strong states invariably attack smaller ones, and often those who are not part of it are caught in the crossfire. Similarily, when Russia attacked Ukraine, a number of students from across the world got stuck there.
While the government claims it is trying to expedite the evacuations of Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine, numerous videos on social media highlighted that many students are still waiting for help. The government must assist them. They are not safe there and it is the government’s responsibility to get them home safely.
Zainab Batool
Karachi
