Karachi crimes

This refers to the news report, ‘No respite from street crimes as two more dead, three wounded’ (March 1). One is baffled at the rising incidents of street crimes in Karachi. One feels as though s/he is living under rule of thieves while the authorities keep turning a blind eye to the chaos in society. To make matters worse, many criminals are never caught, while others are acquitted by the courts on technical grounds.

The silence of the federal government to the growing sense of insecurity in the city is intriguing. The authorities concerned must take notice of the poor law and order situation of the city as it is the government’s responsibility to protect the lives and property of all citizens.

Huma Arif

Karachi