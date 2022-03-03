Not their fault

While the incumbent government has been severely criticised for inflation that has beset the country, the truth is that this inflation is global and a result of the pandemic. Besides, Pakistan is already under heavy debt – taken by the previous governments – which has made things more difficult.
How can a country be run under heavy debt without increasing prices and taking loans? The one failure of the incumbent government that merits mention is that it has failed to recover the money the corrupt public officials allegedly stole from the country – that it must work to bring back.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
