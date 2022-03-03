Price control

In his recent address to the nation, the prime minister talked about the most pressing issue faced by people: inflation. Many had been losing hope in the current government’s ability to remedy the problem, especially as the continuous increase in petrol prices had been driving up the costs of essential commodities. While it is true that some factors have been beyond the government’s control – such as the Covid-19 pandemic – a major reason for people’s suffering has been the government’s failure to introduce good administrative policies.

The good news is that prices of petrol and electricity will remain unchanged till the next budget (June 2023). However, given the Russia-Ukraine crisis, one wonders if the government will keep its word. It will also be interesting to see how the opposition reacts to these measures since its long march was predominantly against inflation.

Huma Nawaz

Rawalpindi