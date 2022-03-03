AC notices to NAB on transfer of 'illegal' appointment of MD PSO case

KARACHI: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau’s special prosecutor on application, seeking transfer of case with regard to illegal appointment of Managing Director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO).
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former MD PSO and others were booked by NAB in corruption reference pertained to illegal appointment of MD PSO. The counsel of accused Sheikh Imranul Haq sough transfer of case from Accountability Court following amendments in the NAB ordinance. The court issued notices to NAB prosecutor and called his comments.
