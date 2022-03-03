Murder case of father, son resolved in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have resolved the blind murder case of two persons and arrested all the three accused involved in the killing.

Speaking at a press conference here, Superintendent of Police (investigation) Waqar Ahmad Khan said the police had recovered two bodies, which had been stuffed into a gunnysack and dumped in a nullah under the bridge in Misri Banda on February 19 last.

He said that the police then sent the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera, for post-mortem. Flanked by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Akora Khattak, Arshad Khan, and Station House Officer, Misri Banda, Ali Akbar, the SP said that unknown killers had murdered Kamaluddin, 65, and his son Muneer, 35.

He said that the victims were hakims and residents of Paharipura in Peshawar and were dealing in herbal medicines. The official said that the police launched an investigation through scientific lines as it was a big challenge for the department. However, he said the police succeeded in arresting one Abudllah, a truck driver, who divulged all the information.

He told the police that Kamaluddin’s wife had died some time ago and he wanted remarriage for which one Zabit alias Zabitay and a resident of Paharipura, Peshawar, was contacted.