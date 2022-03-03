Punjab governor assures Christian leader of ‘religious harmony’

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the government has taken all-out measures to assure religious harmony and safety of the lives of minorities in the country, adding that we have been providing utmost freedom and protection to all the citizens despite of their religious belonging.

While attending a welcome ceremony along with his wife Begum Perveen, hosted by the Christian community in honour of the head of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar told the guest that the government has provided all facilities to different religious entities. Justin Welby appreciated the government for provision of religious freedom and protection of the members of the Christian community, praising the government’s measures for maintaining peace and harmony among the different religious groups under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his speech, Governor Punjab welcomed the honourable guest and his delegation, and said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has taken concrete measures to stop religious hatred and to provide maximum relief in health and education sectors along with other facilities to the members of minorities. He claimed that the societies that did not give rights to the minorities could not make progress, like India, where the religious minorities were being denied their fundamental and religious rights, saying the Indian society creeping towards the genocide of the minorities. He said to attain the development, stability, and peace, all the minorities, including the Christians, have been playing their due role.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said Pakistan has been promoting religious harmony, and to eliminate terrorism from the country to maintain peace, we would fully support Pakistan. He acknowledged the sacrifices being rendered to eliminate terrorism and to maintain peace in the country, Pakistani forces and civilians equally appreciable. Justin Wellby thanked Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for his services as an MP in Britain and Scotland. He said Anas Sarwar, son of Governor Punjab, has also been doing exceptional work in various sectors, including health as leader of the Scottish Labour Party.