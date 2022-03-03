Govt to provide more relief to public in coming days: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that the government would provide more relief to the masses in coming days to mitigate their sufferings.
“Inflation has risen around the world. Big economies like the United States are bearing the brunt of Covid-19, but Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to provide relief to the masses,” he said while addressing a press conference.
Flanked by Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, he said the prime minister announced a mega relief package for public, reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs10 per litre and electricity by Rs5 per unit as he felt the pain of common man.
Farrukh rejected the opposition’s claim that the PM’s relief package was an attempt to woo voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, insisting that the move was a part of the government’s strategy to roll out relief measures for different segments in phases. He criticised PMLN senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for point scoring over the government’s relief measures instead of extending appreciation.
