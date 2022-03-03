Naval chief visits forward coastal posts amid exercise Seaspark 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Pakistan Navy units, coastal and forward posts in Creeks areas to witness the operational readiness of troops in maritime exercise 'Seaspark 2022'.

At Jinnah Naval Base, Ormara, a detailed brief was presented on the operational situation and deployment of the PN Fleet in the area of operations. Naval Chief boarded PN ships Tariq and Tughril, interacted with officers and men involved in various phases of the exercise.

Chief of the Naval Staff commended competence of staff performing valiantly at sea. Later, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi visited the security station at the coastal area that ensures vigilance and defence. During the visit to the forward post at the Creeks area, the Naval Chief was briefed on combat readiness. The Naval Chief also visited the headquarters of Creeks Bde and interacted with marine officers, appreciated their commitment to the defence and expressed satisfaction over the operational readiness of units. He hailed the dedication and high morale of troops ensuring the impregnable defence of the motherland in the challenging environment. The Naval Chief also reiterated the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to safeguard the maritime frontiers of the country at all costs.