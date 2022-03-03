Punjab to have 317 Ramazan bazaars this year: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government will set up 317 Ramazan bazaars across the province this year while flour, sugar, pulses, ghee and other essential items will be provided at subsidised rates there.

This was decided in a meeting of the ministerial committee held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, Aslam Iqbal to finalise the Ramazan package. Provincial Ministers Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, secretaries of relevant departments, cane commissioner and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting also considered various proposals for providing subsidies on flour, sugar, pulses, ghee and other essential items during Ramazan. Final recommendations regarding the Ramazan package will be sent to Punjab Cabinet for approval soon.

Aslam Iqbal said that essential items would be provided in Ramazan bazaars as per the prices of the year 2021 and the Punjab government would bear the subsidy for this purpose. He said that an effective monitoring system of Ramazan bazaars would be evolved in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Every necessary step will be taken to provide relief to the weaker sections during the holy month. Many counters will be set up in Ramazan bazaars for the convenience of the people, he concluded.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi said that OPC was rendering exceptional services for expats and OPC Punjab has earned a great respect in the eyes of Pakistanis living abroad; he expressed these views while taking a briefing regarding the working of the OPC Punjab here Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Director General OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Revenue Aslam Ramey, Deputy Directors and dealing officers. The Director General OPC was given the detailed briefing regarding performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The Director General OPC told the meeting that Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab has retrieved properties worth Rs44 billion from the illegal occupants and handed over it to real owners during the span of last three years.

As many as 13000 complaints of overseas Pakistanis have also been resolved in a short span of only three and a half months. He further said that in the light of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, special front desks have been set up under one roof for the solution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Magistrate Imtiaz Ahmed on this occasion said that OPC Punjab was doing a great job for the migrants. He hoped that the institution would grow further. He told that in England the mechanism of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) through arbitration is followed for the solution of the problems.

He suggested that the problems of overseas Pakistanis could be solved to a large extent if the ADR mechanism is implemented in Pakistan as well. He lauded the performance of the team of Overseas Pakistanis Commission.