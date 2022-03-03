Employers interview SBBWU students for recruitment

PESHAWAR: A total of 40 employers from different fields joined hands with the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) and displayed stalls at the “Two-Day Women Employability Summit” which concluded here on Wednesday.

On-campus interviews were taken from students by employers to recruit them in their respective organisations. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan was the chief guest.

The organisers said the objective of the summit was to provide a platform to the graduates of the university and students of its affiliated colleges to interact with different employers, including industry leaders and inspirational speakers where they may get the placement and internship opportunities and hence building the gap between industry and academia.

Career counselling sessions were held as well where experts imparted tips to the students. The university collaborated for the event with the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar with the financial support of the United Bank Limited, Bank of Khyber, Superior Science College Peshawar Campus, Abasyn University, Horizon Foundation and Liaison Corporation.