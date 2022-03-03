Man kills four family members in Malakand

BATKHELA: A man allegedly shot dead his intimate relatives in Soran Sharif area in Dargai tehsil in Malakand district on Wednesday

Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousafzai said that one Fateh Ali Khan, a resident of Soran Sharif in Dargai tehsil, opened indiscriminate fire on his mother Bakhtawar Jan Bibi, wife Saba Gul Bibi, brother Naik Ali Khan and niece Fatima Bibi early in the day.

He said the victims sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dargai, for medico-legal formalities. The DC said that a team of Levies force headed by post commander Umar Wahid rushed to the scene of occurrence to arrest.

He said the accused had fled to the nearby mountain soon after committing the crime. The levies launched a search operation and arrested the accused after exchange of fire for four hours.

The accused was stated to be a retired personnel of FC and had been mentally ill for quite some time. Meanwhile, the gloom prevailed in the area when four funerals were taken out from one home in Soran Sharif.