NEW YORK: US oil prices finished at the highest level since 2011 on Wednesday after major oil exporters maintained a plan to only modestly increase output despite the impact of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.

Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in April jumped 7.0 percent to $110.60, than the earlier $113 a barrel, as Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil exporters said they would stick to their plan to boost production by just 400,000 barrels a day in April.

Earlier, the oil prices soared above $113 per barrel and natural gas spiked to a record peak.European benchmark Brent North Sea oil struck $113.02 per barrel, the highest level since 2014, while New York-traded WTI hit a 2013 peak at $111.50.

Europe's stock markets however rallied, despite earlier Asian losses, as energy majors won a shot in the arm from crude oil. Added to the picture, Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price rocketed by around 50 percent to forge an all-time record 194.715 euros per megawatt hour. UK gas prices jumped to 463.84 pence per therm, close to the record 470.83 pence attained in December.