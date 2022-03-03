Plant export certification digitised

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has launched digital facility for getting phytosanitary certificate, required for exports of plants and related products by the department of Plant Protection (DPP), an announcement said on Wednesday.

The new online system will take over the current paper-based manual procedures of DPP under which around 5000 certificates are issued annually. The system would be rolled out gradually on all ports starting from consignments exported through Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, the Window informed.

Works under the ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), DPP has become the first government agency other than Customs to be the part of the PSW system, CEO PSW Syed Aftab Haider stated.

“The digitisation of DPP certification will provide a seamless process for traders as we roll out this new feature,” he said, adding that the PSW vision and mission was to enhance competitiveness of the country’s exporters by leveraging technology to reduce time and cost of doing business.

PSW has also digitised import permit of DPP, allowing subscribers to receive their import permits for any plant or plant-related products by applying for the permit online, using the PSW system.

It was informed that with planned roll out of the single declaration for imports in March, DPP’s import and export related functions would be fully integrated within the PSW platform.