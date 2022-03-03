Punjab conveys wheat price to center

LAHORE: Punjab government has conveyed revised wheat support price of Rs 2,200 per 40kg to federal government, reassuring the center about cost of production on Wednesday.

The provincial agriculture department held a meeting with the federal ministry of National Food Security and Research on minimum support price of wheat.

The meeting was informed about farmer associations’ concerns over previous support price of Rs1,950 per 40kg, terming it inconsistent when compared to rising costs of inputs such as fertilizers, electricity, and diesel. In this regards, Punjab government said, the revised wheat support price at Rs2,200 per 40 kg was considered ‘suitable’.

It is worth mentioning that Provincial Cabinet of Punjab has also endorsed the decision to revise the prices.

Official letter in this connection was sent on February 25, 2022. Earlier on October 13, 2021, Punjab government officially intimated Rs 1950 per 40kg per of wheat support price to the federal government. Last year, wheat support price was fixed at Rs 1800 per 40kg for 2020-21 crop.