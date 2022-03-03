Gold up Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs50 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs128,800 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs43 to Rs110,425.
In the international market, gold rates rose by $6 to $1,928 per ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs10 to Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,260.28.
Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
