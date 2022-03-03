Stocks burn as war fires up world commodities

Stocks on Wednesday plunged in the early trade on escalating world commodity prices, but were able to pare some initial losses after record high oil prices fired up a rally in energy sector as war continues to rage in Ukraine, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index fell 289.46 points or 0.65 percent to 44,514.12, marking a high of 44,803.58 and a low of 44,133.58 points during the session.

World commodities took a sharp upward swing with crude oil prices surpassing $110-mark, coal reaching around $300 dollar plus, and others like wheat and palm oil hitting dizzy heights.

As a result, the market opened under immense selling pressure with most of it seen in cement and fertiliser sectors.

However, technology and oil sectors clawed back a good deal of early losses, as investor swooped on energy stocks betting on a bonanza of dividends in the days to come.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks dropped sharply on persistent global equity selloff owing to Ukraine tensions, while dismal data on CPI inflation also weighed.

Foreign selling and investor concerns over the economic impact of the record surge in global oil prices kept the market under pressure, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 index also dropped by 103.85 points or 0.59 percent to 17,360.79 points compared with 17,464.64 points recorded in the last session.

Volume decreased 74 million shares to 235.03 million from 309.34 million, while trading value lowered to Rs9.346 billion from Rs10.448 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.660 trillion from Rs7.681 trillion. Out of 354 companies active in the session, 114 posted gains, 215 losses, while 25 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities Ltd said higher international commodity prices and rising geopolitical tensions led the market to open sideways and dipped 669 points in the day trade.

However, some late recovery was witnessed in TRG, POL, OGDC, and PPL; on the other hand, LUCK, ENGRO, and SYS turned out the major laggards.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Nestle Pakistan, which rose Rs245 to Rs5,745, followed by Rafhan Maize which jumped Rs175 to Rs11,300.

Major decline was noted in shares of Faisal Spinning, which fell Rs32.52 to Rs457.38, followed by Sapphire Textile, whose share value decreased Rs79.27 to Rs978.93.

Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), a brokerage house, said the bearish session was due to a major hike in global commodity prices.

The cement sector took a major correction due to spike in international coal prices, whereas a good participation was observed in energy and oil marketing companies’ stocks as oil prices hit a record high $111.47, it said.

According to AHL analysts, healthy participation was observed during the day, as value investors accumulated blue-chip stocks across the board.

One analyst said that despite a cut in the oil prices by the government on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions, pressure would increase on the economy given the surging crude oil prices in the world markets.

TRG Pak Ltd led the volume chart with 21.92 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 15.11 million.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hum Network, WorldCall Telecom, Agritech Limited Flying Cement (R), Fatima Fertiliser, OGDC, Ghani Global Holdings, and Pak Elektron.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 97.64 million from 109.29 million on Tuesday.