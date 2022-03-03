Exhibition of social action projects opens

LAHORE:The Chief Executive of the British Council, Scott McDonald, inaugurated an exhibition of social action projects led by young people during the Aawaz II Youth Summit 2022 here at a local hotel.

The two-day summit was organised to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of young volunteers who led community actions on gender equality and social inclusion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

During the summit young leaders, social activists and civil society representatives from 66 tehsils of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shared their efforts, experiences and achievements for reducing child labour, gender-based violence and early forced marriages and social exclusion. Awards were given to 88 youth leaders, including women, transgender persons, religious minorities and persons with disabilities.

A press release issued by Awaz II said the 12,000 youth change agents and 15,000 local community members trained through Aawaz II have designed and delivered small scale collective and social action projects to address discriminatory practices. Their efforts helped vulnerable groups such as women, persons with disabilities, transgender persons, and religious minorities, and benefitted over 100,000 persons.

Speaking at the summit, Scott McDonald, who is on a visit to Pakistan, said, "Pakistan's large youth population is full of ideas and enthusiasm. We aim to strengthen the role of youth, women and marginalised groups in addressing the challenges faced by their communities to help create a more inclusive and resilient society in Pakistan. Therefore, Aawaz II is an important initiative for the British Council, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the government to promote social inclusion and tolerance and reduce discrimination and exclusion”. In his remarks, Alex Ballinger, UK Representative for Punjab said, “The resilience of youth leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab is commendable as they work to address social issues." While speaking at the opening session of the event, Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra pointed out “65pc citizens of Pakistan are youth, and Aawaz II have engaged young people as the power of the community for behaviour change, which is commendable." She urged the youth to make humanity and justice their guiding principles and work together as one for a better future.