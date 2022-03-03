Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather condition for the next 24 hours.

The officials said a westerly wave was affecting central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) was likely in northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Lasbella, Panjgur, Turbat, Kalat, Dalbandin, Jacobabad, Mohen-jo-Daro, Larkana, Khairpur, Sukkur, Rohri, Karor (Layyah), Dadu, Padidan, Parachinar, Dir, Kot Addu, DG khan, Murree, Rahim Yar khan, Multan and Sahiwal while snowfall was recorded at Astore, Bagrote and Skardu. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore, it was 11.8°C and maximum was 26.2°C.