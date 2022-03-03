Students timely vaccination stressed

LAHORE:Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch chaired an important meeting in his office where he reviewed the statistics and managerial matters during month-long Reach Every Door (RED) vaccination campaign from February 1 to March 1, 2022.

Secretary P&SHD said timely vaccination of all students is the only way to ensure uninterrupted activities in educational institutions. He instructed all CEOs to improve the vaccination drive. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Dr Naeem Majeed, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar, Dr Mudassar, CEO Lahore Dr Faisal and CEOs of other districts through video link.

Talking about performance of CEOs in their districts, he said, "Pakpattan, Faisalabad, Layyah and other under-performing districts should immediately improve their performance. We are observing vaccination stats of all districts on daily basis”.

He appreciated all those who performed well during this drive despite difficult circumstances. “This is also a last warning to the CEOs who didn't perform well. All CEOs, DDOs and vaccinators should work as a team. Along with COVID vaccination, Polio vaccination is also our priority."

While talking about the staff participated in RED vaccination campaign he added that vaccinators working in the RED campaign will be awarded honorariums. “Now that we are so close to our destination, officers should keep their morale high. Achieving vaccination goals is the key to eradicating the corona epidemic. Vaccination records of all private and public hospitals are being monitored regularly".

Punjab Culture Day

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:Government MAO College will hold week-long celebrations from March 14 to 21 under the auspices of the Board of Societies in connection with Punjab Culture Day and Spring Festival. Prof Owais Mahmood, Convener of the Board, said that all the societies of the college would organise various programmes during this week.