Pak-Australia cricket series security reviewed

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the officers concerned to utilise all available resources to ensure best security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket series matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting along with Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal during their visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. They also reviewed the arrangements for peaceful conduct of cricket matches and issued necessary orders.

During the meeting, RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik briefed IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab about security arrangements for the matches.

On the occasion, CPO Rawalpindi briefed that 4500 personnel are being deployed for security and traffic arrangements at stadium and routes. He briefed that police teams are working diligently for security and guidance of citizens.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar directed that steps should be taken under a comprehensive strategy for the security and convenience of all the players and match officials as well as the cricket fans. He said that an effective traffic management plan should be formulated for the uninterrupted flow of traffic in the vicinity of the hotel.