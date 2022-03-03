Police reforms, quality investigation discussed

LAHORE:Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwer presided over a meeting of service working group (committee for reforms in Punjab police.

Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Khurram Khan, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority, Kamran Khan, Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory Additional Director Dr Amjad, Additional Secretary Admin Zubair Waheed, Additional Secretary Prosecution Farid Ahmed, Director Appeals Asmatullah Khan, Barrister Sara Bilal, Advocate Ayesha Sarwer attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Prosecution Secretary said that investigation wing should be separated from the operational wing in order to improve the investigation quality so that officers could perform their duties in a befitting manner and no investigation officers should be assigned 60 cases in a year. He said that the latest investigation techniques and usage of modern technology and devices could pave the way to set a high standard of investigation. Nadeem Sarwer maintained that imparting training to investigation officers and provision of human resources with the best gadgetry was essential for qualitative investigation officers. He said more than 20,000 video evidences along with forensic reports were submitted to the courts last year and liaison between police and prosecution was being made effective for timely deposits of challans in the relevant courts so that unnecessary delays could be avoided during the trial of cases. The budget allocation should be increased for the investigation wing, he added.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Amed Dev has kicked off a tree plantation campaign under 'Clean and Green Punjab Programme' at Capital City Police Headquarters on Wednesday. CCPO planted a sapling of 'Eriobotrya Japonica' in the office ground. He said that the tree plantation drive would help in reducing environmental pollution.

amount recovered: Lahore police recovered an amount of Rs2 million of an overseas Pakistani from the influential accused persons on Wednesday. According to the details, overseas Pakistani citizen Nasir Mahmood, residing in Germany for the last twenty years, had sold out his property in Lahore to some persons two years back. The expatriate had to move back to Germany after a while of this deal but the other party, despite repeated requests, refused to pay the remaining dues of Rs20 lakh out of the total amount of the purchased property.

Nasir approached the CCPO Lahore for the redressal of his grievance. Upon which police recovered the amount from the accused within four days.

Rescuers greeted: DG Punjab Emergency Service (PES) welcomed 672 rescuers recruited for Motorbike Rescue Service for the remaining districts of Punjab at the Emergency Services Academy on Wednesday. He congratulated them on becoming part of the life-saving Emergency Service after going through the selection process and final interviews. PES has rescued 10.4 million emergency victims while maintaining its average response time of 7 minutes. The Service maintained the standard of Service in all districts of Punjab.

Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) has rescued 940,417 with 4 minutes average response time which is an achievement even internationally and the first modern Rescue Fire Service has saved losses worth over 544 billion by improving response time and professional firefighting on modern lines. Emergency Services Academy has trained over 22000 and expanded Emergency Service to all districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan.

Assassins hired: Three assassins were hired to kill a lawyer, his wife and their minor girl in Chuhng area three days ago. The main accused brought the three assassins to the house of the victims in a car.

The assassins cut the throat of the couple and strangled the minor girl. According to preliminary investigation, main accused among the assassins contacted accused Amin in jail. Police have arrested Ashiq and his two his accomplices. Nominated accused Amin, Raza, Shehzad and Babar had already been arrested.